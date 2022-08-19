Under Indo-Russian joint venture, production of AK-203 rifles to begin by year-end at Amethi

Manufacturing equipment will be dispatched from Russia shortly, says a senior official of Kalashnikov

As per the contract, over 6.1 lakh AK-203 assault rifles costing over ₹5,000 crore will be manufactured by a Joint Venture, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL), at Korwa, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Manufacturing equipment will be dispatched from Russia shortly, says a senior official of Kalashnikov

The manufacture of the AK-203 assault rifles by the Indo-Russian joint venture at Amethi, Uttar Pradesh is set to begin by year-end and the manufacturing equipment required for it will be dispatched from Russia shortly, according to a senior official of Kalashnikov, the Russian company which manufactures the rifles. The production was originally scheduled to begin early this year.

“Training of Indian workers of the factory will begin shortly and the manufacturing process will reach 100% indigenisation in three years,” the official who did not wish to be identified said. He stated that earlier issues with regard to the ammunition for the rifles have been resolved. Under an agreement signed last year, over 6.1 lakh AK-203 assault rifles costing over ₹5,000 crore will be manufactured in India with technology transfer from Russia.

Confirming this, Dmitry Shugaev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of Russia, said on the sidelines of the Army-2022 expo, “Work is under way to organise the production of the AK-203 assault rifles in India, the serial production of which is expected to begin in late 2022-early 2023.”

Delayed due to war

As reported by The Hindu earlier, as part of pre-production activities, retrials were scheduled to be done with ammunition from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in Russia in the first half of February, but got delayed by few months due to the war in Ukraine. On this, officials said this issue had now been resolved and a local manufacturer of ammunition had been identified in India.

As per the contract, over 6.1 lakh AK-203 assault rifles costing over ₹5,000 crore will be manufactured by a Joint Venture, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL), at Korwa, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. IRRPL was set up jointly between erstwhile OFB [now Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL)] of India and Rosoboronexport (RoE) and concern Kalashnikov of Russia.

A modern production line has been established and a small arms range has been set up where both factory and acceptance tests of assault rifles will be carried out.

The full-scale production of the rifles is expected to be reached within 2-3 years, Director-General of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev had stated earlier. As per contractual terms, the first 70,000 AK-203 rifles will be produced in India with a phased increase in the extent of localisation from 5% to 70%. The remaining rifles will be produced with 100% localisation.

Rifle upgraded

Russia has since upgraded the AK-203 rifle which was displayed at the Army-2022. Asked if this has been offered to India, the Kalashnikov official stated that this was discussed with the Indian side but no decision has been taken.

In the IRRPL, the Russian side owns 49.5% of shares, with the Kalashnikov Concern holding 42% and Rosoboronexport 7.5%. “An international technology cooperative chain has been set up. With up to 100% localisation, the joint venture will manufacture more than 6,00,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles and meet the needs of the country’s security agencies in the least-cost manner,” Mr. Mikheev added.