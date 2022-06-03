Ukraine expects India to participate actively in post-war construction

It is also expecting more humanitarian aid, medicines, some technical and financial assistance

Ukraine has approached India to become one of the guarantees of post-war security of the country together with some other countries, diplomatic sources told The Hindu as Friday marks 100 days of the war in Ukraine. “We are also expecting that India will participate actively in post-war construction. We are also expecting more humanitarian aid, medicines, some technical and financial assistance,” a diplomatic source said.

Till date, the total assistance from India both from government and private companies is approximately 230 tonnes. In addition, big volume was given by pharmaceutical companies which are headquartered in India but with offices in Ukraine and eastern Europe, the source said adding, “This is separate and worth about $7-8 mn.”

On the economic impact of the war on Ukraine, diplomatic sources said that in 2022, the GDP may drop by 30-50% and inflation can reach 20%. Monthly deficit caused by the war is nearly $5 bn, the source said and the war has damaged or destroyed up to 30% of Ukraine’s infrastructure at a cost of $100 bn.

Weapon systems

Ukraine has been demanding heavy and long range weapon systems from NATO, including Multi-Rocket Launch Systems (MRLS), tanks, armoured vehicles and fighter aircraft in addition to continued logistical support. Recently, the U.S. has said it will be supplying MRLS to Ukraine.

“The situation in Donbas remains the most problematic with entire towns destroyed. Ukraine’s coast of the Black Sea and the Sea of the Azov remains blocked,” Ukrainian sources said. Russia continues launching missiles, 2,275 as of May 23, and air strikes, nearly 3,000 as of May 25, on civilian and military infrastructure throughout Ukraine, one source said.

“Russia’s current objectives are to occupy the entire territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, secure the land corridor to Crimea and complete the occupation of southern Ukraine,” the source stated.

Millions of Ukrainian citizens were forced to flee from the war, the source said adding, eight million became internally displaced people and 6.8 million left abroad.

Food crisis

There is an unraveling global food crisis following the war due to the blocking of Ukrainian ports. Russia has recently proposed that it would establish humanitarian corridors in exchange for lifting sanctions.

About 22 million tonnes of grain are stuck in Ukrainian ports. Alternative land routes will not completely solve the problem, as they have low bandwidth, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry had said, adding, Russia’s actions could lead to a global food crisis and, in some regions, a famine. “Russia must immediately unblock Ukrainian seaports, stop shelling Odesa and other coastal cities, withdraw its navy to a distance that will make it impossible to attack merchant ships, and not create obstacles to international navigation,” it stated.

Ukraine discusses with partners the ways to establish an international mission under the auspices of the United Nations, which will take over the functioning of maritime routes for the export of Ukrainian agricultural goods, the Foreign Ministry said.

Last month, India had issued an order banning wheat exports days after the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) cut Indian wheat supply for the 2022-’23 period to 99 million metric tonnes (MMT). However, India said it would export to “vulnerable” countries that require wheat.