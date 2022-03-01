Ukraine crisis: India calls for immediate cessation of violence, says all differences can only be bridged through honest dialogue

“My Government firmly believes that there is no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy,” he said

India has said that it was deeply concerned over the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and reiterated its call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities, saying all differences can only be bridged through honest, sincere and sustained dialogue.

India’s Permanent Representative to the U.N. Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti told a rare emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly on Ukraine convened on February 28 that New Delhi is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals still stranded in Ukraine.

“India is deeply concerned that the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate. We reiterate our call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities,” Mr. Tirumurti said.

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated this strongly in his recent conversations with the leadership of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Mr. Tirumurti said, “We reiterate our firm conviction that all differences can only be bridged through honest, sincere and sustained dialogue.” He said there is an urgent and pressing humanitarian situation developing in Ukraine.

“India is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals who are still stranded in Ukraine. The safety and security of Indian nationals, including a large number of students, remains our top priority,” he said.

He noted that the complex and uncertain situation at the border crossings is “adversely impacting” the uninterrupted and predictable movement of people.

“This important humanitarian necessity must be immediately addressed,” he said.

India thanked all neighbouring countries of Ukraine who have opened their borders for Indian citizens and given all facilities to Indian missions and their personnel to evacuate Indian nationals to their homeland.

“We stand ready to help those from our neighbours and developing countries who are also stranded in Ukraine and may seek assistance,” he said.