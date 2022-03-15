U.K. raised FCRA curbs against Oxfam, Lok Sabha told

Special Correspondent

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the Government of United Kingdom (U.K.) raised the issue of Foreign Contribution Regulations Act (FCRA) curbs against Oxfam India during a bilateral dialogue on February 10.

The Hindu reported on February 13 that the U.K. officials discussed foreign funding restrictions placed on NGO Oxfam and other British NGOs, requesting the Home Ministry to reconsider its decision to deny Oxfam India’s registration renewal application under the FCRA.

The request came during a virtual meeting British Permanent Home Secretary Mathew Rycroft had with Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, one of a number of high–level exchanges ahead of a possible visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this year.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply that “Status of Oxfam India was shared with the U.K. side during the dialogue.”

“The renewal application of Oxfam India was refused as it did not fulfil the eligibility criteria specified in the FCRA, 2010 and rules made thereunder. Oxfam India has filed an application for revision of refusal order under Section 32 of the FCRA, 2010,” the reply said.

It said the registration, renewal and cancellation of FCRA is done based on the criteria specified in the Act and Rules made there under.

On January 1, the MHA had issued a list of about 6,000 NGOs whose FCRA registration or licence to receive foreign funds had ceased to operate as the Ministry refused to renew their application or the NGOs did not apply for one. Oxfam was one of the NGOs whose FCRA was not renewed. The MHA had not specified the reason for the non–renewal of Oxfam India, Oxfam India Trust and others, but said the decision had been taken in “public interest”.