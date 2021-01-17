U.K. invites PM Modi for G7 summit

Modi participated in the Biarritz G7 summit in 2019 when French President Emmanuel Macron had invited India.

The United Kingdom has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit that is scheduled to be held in June. Apart from India, Australia and South Korea are also invited to participate in the proceedings of the summit as “guest countries”.

“U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous,” a statement issued by the British High Commission announced on Sunday. The G7 summit will be held in Cornwall from June 11 to 13.

Mr. Modi participated in the Biarritz G7 summit in 2019 when French President Emmanuel Macron had invited India.

Addressing the member countries of G7, Mr. Johnson described the COVID-19 pandemic as the “most destructive” force that the world has seen in several generations. “It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future,” said Mr. Johnson.

The invitation came days after Mr. Johnson had to cancel his visit to India in the last week of January because of a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Britain. He has said he will visit India “ahead” of the G7 summit.

Cooperation between the U.K. and India is significant this year as India is a non-permanent member at the UN Security Council, where the United Kingdom will take over the presidency in February.