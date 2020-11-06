U.K. in India network launches campaign on gender equality

We hope that we will all hold ourselves to the pledge we signed, says Acting British High Commissioner to India.

The U.K. in India network and over a hundred partners have come together as part of a campaign to promote gender equality. The effort focuses on taking practical steps and designing policies to empower organisations and individuals to challenge gender norms.

A collective of 114 organisations have signed a “Pledge for Progress” under this campaign for five key commitments. These include amplifying voices of women leaders within organisations and beyond; seeking gender diverse representation at panels; including gender analysis in the design, implementing and evaluating activities; and developing and sharing best practices together as a collective.

“The idea was to just get all of the organisations we interact with to sign up to take this pledge. This is not some esoteric project, but involves taking practical steps. It is kind of a forum for sharing best practices for raising our collective ambition and drive up standards. We hope that we will all hold ourselves to the pledge we signed, and certainly I intend to, having put my signature to our pledge,” Acting British High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson told The Hindu.

The pledge was administered on Thursday to 114 organisations, including HCL Technologies, ActionAid India, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Tata Power, Fortis Healthcare and Vistara, among others.

Ms. Thompson explained that preliminary discussions were also held with these organisations on the gendered impact of the pandemic on employment and care responsibilities, among others, and that signatories to the pledge would be exploring ways to address these collectively in the months to come.

The UK government in India also works with its local partners to generate employment and business opportunities for women as well as ensure financial and digital inclusion for them. The economic consequences of the pandemic have also necessitated tweaking of some of these interventions.

“We have been trying to repurpose and find alternative sources of income. And some of them (micro-businesses) have tried to tap into new requirements that have come up like masks, PPE (personal protective equipment), sanitising, which have become a source of revenue for them. We have also tried to help them with working capital wherever we can. We heard a nice story recently about an e- rickshaw company we work with in Uttar Pradesh, where they have been upskilling their women rickshaw drivers to spread awareness and information around health and hygiene, and their sales teams are now selling health and hygiene products to curb the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable communities. So this is how they have repurposed their effort,” the Acting High Commissioner added.

The U.K. government also plans to start new initiatives in the months to come, which will be specifically focused on women entrepreneurs to help them to build back their businesses better.