UGC set to revise NET syllabus

The UGC last initiated the process to update the syllabi of UGC-NET subjects in 2017

November 21, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
An expert committee will be formed to revise the syllabus for the National Eligibility Test, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to revise the syllabus for the National Eligibility Test (NET) and will form an expert panel for the exercise, its chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on November 21.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and as an eligibility test for the appointment of assistant professors in the subjects of Humanities and Social Sciences, including Indian and some foreign languages, as well as in certain science subjects.

The UGC-NET is held twice every year, usually in June and December, in 83 subjects.

The UGC last initiated the process to update the syllabi of UGC-NET subjects in 2017.

"However, after launching the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, there have been considerable developments in higher education to impart multidisciplinary curricula and holistic education," Mr. Kumar said.

"Therefore, in its meeting earlier this month, the commission decided that an exercise to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC-NET may be undertaken. UGC will form an expert committee and undertake this exercise,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that candidates will be given sufficient time before this new syllabus is introduced in UGC-NET so that the changeover happens smoothly.

