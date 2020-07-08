UAE probe on in gold seizure case

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that the diplomatic missions of the country had nothing to do with the gold smuggling case in Kerala.
Dr. Ahmed Al Banna said the UAE authorities had begun investigations to identify the persons who used diplomatic baggage to send 30 kg of gold that was seized by the Customs authorities at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday.
“Initial inquiries conducted by the mission revealed that a former locally hired employee of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram was responsible for this act. The employee in question was fired for misconduct long preceding this incident,” said Mr. Al Banna in a statement to The Hindu.
He said the UAE was willing to cooperate with Indian authorities to thoroughly investigate this case.
On Sunday, Customs officials announced the seizure of the gold that had arrived earlier in a chartered aircraft used to carry material for the officials of the Consulate. “The Embassy of UAE in Delhi firmly rejects such acts and unequivocally affirms that the mission and its diplomatic staff had no role in this matter,” Mr. Al Banna said.
Following the declaration by the Customs authorities, investigation focused on the role played by Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the UAE’s consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, and her possible links to the case.
The ambassador said Sunday's incident was an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the UAE mission in India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath