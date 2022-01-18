UAE drone attack | Identities of two Indians killed established

On Monday, two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed and six others injured in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The identities of the two Indian nationals killed in Monday's suspected Houthi drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the United Arab Emirates' capital have been established, the Indian Embassy said on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The mission also said that two Indians were among six injured in the attacks. The two were discharged on Monday night after medical treatment.

On Monday, two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed and six others injured in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The explosions were caused by "small flying objects", possibly drones, that hit three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi.

The embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday that the identities of the two deceased Indian nationals have been established.

“@IndembAbuDhabi officials are in touch with their family members. The Mission is working closely with UAE authorities, including ADNOC, for early repatriation of mortal remains,” it tweeted.

However, the embassy has not revealed their identities.

"Of the 6 injured, 2 are Indian nationals. After receiving the medical treatment they were discharged yesterday night. We thank the UAE Government @MoFAICUAE & @AdnocGroup for their support," the embassy tweeted.

Satellite photos show aftermath of attack

Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The images by Planet Labs PBC analysed show smoke rising over an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot in the Mussafah neighborhood of Abu Dhabi on Monday. Another image taken shortly after appears to show scorch marks and white fire-suppressing foam deployed on the grounds of the depot.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., known by the acronym ADNOC, is the state-owned energy firm that provides much of the wealth of the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula also home to Dubai.

ADNOC did not immediately respond to questions from the AP asking about the site and damage estimates from the attack. The company said the attack happened around 10 a.m. Monday.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities to determine the exact cause and a detailed investigation has commenced,” ADNOC said in an earlier statement.