Two militants escape encounter site in J&K’s Anantnag

Army jawans stand guard near an encounter site at the Posh-Kreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on May 31, 2020.

Army jawans stand guard near an encounter site at the Posh-Kreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on May 31, 2020.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

A police official said the militants were engaged in a brief gunfight in south Kashmir’s Posh-Kreeri area in Anantnag in a pre-dawn cordon-and-search operation of the Army, CRPF and the police.

At least two trapped militants managed to break a security cordon and escape from an encounter site in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A police official said the militants were engaged in a brief gunfight in south Kashmir’s Posh-Kreeri area in Anantnag in a pre-dawn cordon-and-search operation of the Army, CRPF and the police. “A firefight broke out around 2 a.m. The operation was launched after a specific tip-off and the militants were spotted too. However, by the time first light of day broke, there was a lull from militants’ side. Later, no contact was established with the militants. It seems the militants managed to break the cordon,” the police said.

No bodies or weapons were recovered from the encounter site despite hectic search operation, police added.

Internet services, which was snapped during the operation as a part of precautionary measure, were restored as soon as the operation was called off by the security forces.

