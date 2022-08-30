Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were gunned down by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras were gunned down.
“The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on,” a police spokesman tweeted.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.