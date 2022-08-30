Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in Shopian encounter

PTI August 30, 2022 18:01 IST

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants

Army jawans near an encounter site in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were gunned down by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras were gunned down. “The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on,” a police spokesman tweeted.



