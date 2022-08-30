India

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in Shopian encounter

Army jawans near an encounter site in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. File

Army jawans near an encounter site in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were gunned down by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras were gunned down.

“The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on,” a police spokesman tweeted.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir
encounters
terrorism (crime)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2022 6:05:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/two-lashkar-e-taiba-militants-killed-in-shopian-encounter/article65830076.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY