National

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed in Pulwama: Police

The two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were encircled by the security forces during a search operation launched in Rajpora area of Pulwama in a pre-dawn operation. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two militants, including a ‘commander’ of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and a foreign associate, were killed in an encounter in Rajpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

“The militant commander of the JeM, Yasir Parray, who was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert, was killed along with a foreign militant, Furqan, in an encounter,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

He termed the killings as a “a big success to forces”. “Both were involved in several terror crime cases,” the IGP said.

The two militants were encircled by the security forces during a search operation launched in Rajpora in a pre-dawn operation.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2021 2:02:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/two-jaish-e-mohammad-militants-killed-in-pulwama-police/article37783882.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY