Two ‘fidayeen’ militants killed in J&K encounter

The Hindu Bureau August 11, 2022 08:38 IST

About five soldiers were injured in the encounter in Rajouri’s Pir Panjal valley.

Security personnel at an encounter site in J&K’s Rajouri district. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Two fidayeen militants were killed and five soldiers were injured during an encounter in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district on Thursday, August 11, 2022 morning. An official said the militants were neutralised when they were trying to sneak into a post at Pargal in Rajouri. “Two terrorists were detected and engaged by alert troops. The terrorists have been neutralised,” the official said. Preliminary reports suggested that the fidayeen attackers’ made a bid to storm the post before the sunrise. “Five soldiers also suffered injuries and are being treated,” the official said.



