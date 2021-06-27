Explosion inside Jammu’s Air Force Station, no casualties reported

‘An investigation is on and further details are awaited,’ an Army spokesman said.

An explosion took place inside the high security Air Force Station in Jammu on Sunday. However, there are no reports of any casualties.

“There were reports of an explosion inside the Air Force Station, Jammu. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. An investigation is on and further details are awaited,” an Army spokesman said.

The sound of the blast was heard from inside the Air Force Station, Jammu, around 1.40 a.m. The airport is used by the Army.

“An assessment is on,” another official said.

A bomb disposal squad and a forensic team also reached the spot where the blast took place.