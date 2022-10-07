Two Army personnel killed in tank barrel burst

The Hindu Bureau October 07, 2022 15:11 IST

Two Army personnel were killed after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during the annual firing exercise at Babina Field Firing Ranges. “During the annual firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on October 06, a tank barrel burst took place. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to Military Hospital Babina,” the Army said in a statement. “The Commander and the Gunner unfortunately succumbed to burn injuries. The Driver is out of danger and under treatment.” The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The incident is under further investigation, the statement added.



