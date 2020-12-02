Twitter tags Amit Malviya’s tweet as ‘manipulated media’

Twitter labels or removes content from its platform if they are found deceptive, altered or fabricated.

Twitter has labelled a tweet by BJP leader Amit Malviya on the farmer’s protest as ‘manipulated media’.

Twitter red flags content posted on its platform if they are “significantly and deceptively altered or fabricated, if they shared in a deceptive manner, or if they are likely to impact public safety or cause harm.” Twitter also removes content if two or more criteria are met.

The head of BJP’s IT Cell took to Twitter in a bid to call out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Gandhi had tweeted a PTI photograph showing a policeman wielding his baton against a protesting elderly farmer in Delhi. He had also tweeted in Hindi: “It is a very sad photo. Our slogan was ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ but today PM Modi’s arrogance made the jawan stand against the farmer. This is very dangerous.”

In reply to Mr. Gandhi’s tweet, Mr. Malviya shared a video clip labelling it as “reality”, which showed the policeman’s baton not touching the farmer.

Soon, several fact-checking websites reported that Mr. Malviya had tweeted a clipped video. “Amit Malviya shared a few seconds of a clipped video to suggest that the elderly farmer wasn’t hit. This was an attempt to water down the force used by police against the protestors. It must be pointed out that whether the baton touched the farmer or not is irrelevant. The video was shot at a time when large numbers of protestors had broken police barricades and the cops were retaliating with lathi-charge and tear gas,” Alt News had concluded. (https://www.altnews.in/amit-malviya-tweets-clipped-video-to-water-down-police-action-on-protesting-farmers/)

Another fact-checking website Boomlive tracked down the farmer, published a video interview, where he showed his injuries. “https://www.boomlive.in/fake-news/i-am-right-here-if-they-want-to-see-my-injuries-lathi-charged-farmer-10933”

PTI Photographer Ravi Choudhary, on his Instagram page, posted more photos showing farmers being hit by paramilitary forces.

Following this, Twitter tagged Mr. Malviya’s tweet as “manipulated”.