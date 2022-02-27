Tweets on Ukraine crisis, crypto currency posted from BJP president Nadda's account

PTI February 27, 2022 10:54 IST

BJP national president J.P. Nadda. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Multiple tweets were posted from BJP president J. P. Nadda's account on the Ukraine crisis and crypto currency issues on Sunday, in another case of hacking of a prominent public figure's Twitter account. BJP sources said Mr. Nadaa's account was compromised briefly. “It is now under control. We are speaking with Twitter to ascertain the exact reason,” a party leader said. One tweet from Mr. Nadda's account solicited donations to help Ukraine and another sought to help Russia. “Now accepting crypto currency donations,” it added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was also hacked briefly in December last year, and a message related to Bitcoin was posted. Some other handles, including those of government departments, were recently hacked as well.



