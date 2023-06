June 30, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Friday approved the reappointment of Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General of India. The reappointment is for three years, beginning on July 1, 2023.

The committee also approved the reappointment of six Additional Solicitor Generals of India for the same period. They are: Vikramjit Banerjee, K.M. Nataraj, Balbir Singh, S.V. Raju, N. Venkataraman and Aishwarya Bhati.