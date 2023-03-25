HamberMenu
Tushar Gandhi rubbishes Manoj Sinha’s claim that Mahatma didn’t have a single university degree

L-G Manoj Sinha had spoken about Gandhi ji’s educational qualifications while delivering a keynote address for Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Memorial Lecture at ITM Gwalior

March 25, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson and author Tushar Gandhi. File

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson and author Tushar Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi has rubbished Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha’s claim that the Father of the Nation did not have a single university degree.

“M. K. Gandhi passed 2 Matrics 1 from Alfred High School Rajkot, 2nd it’s equivalent in London, British Matriculation. He acquired, by studying & passing exams a Law Degree from Inner Temple, a law College affiliated to London University & simultaneously got two diplomas one in Latin the other in French. Issued to educate the Deputy Governor of J&K,” Tushar Gandhi tweeted.

Mr. Sinha had spoken about Gandhi ji’s educational qualifications while delivering a keynote address for Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Memorial Lecture at ITM Gwalior on Thursday.

“Did you know that he did not have a single university degree or qualification. There are many of us who think that Mahatma Gandhi had a law degree. No, he did not. His only qualification was a high school diploma. He qualified to practice law. He did not have a law degree,” Mr. Sinha had said.

Slamming Mr. Sinha’s remarks, Tushar Gandhi tweeted, “I have dispatched a copy of Bapu’s Autobiography to Rajbhavan Jammu with the hope that if the Deputy Governor can read he will educate himself.” “I agree, Bapu did not hold a degree in Entire Law!” Tushar Gandhi tweeted.

