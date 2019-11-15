Truck drivers to get healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat

The National Health Authority (NHA) and the All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) announced a partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide healthcare services to 10 million truck drivers under the Ayushman Bharat (AB)-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

The NHA and the AITWA will work together to identify truck drivers and employees of transport companies eligible for the scheme. The Common Service Centres (CSCs), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, will facilitate the verification of drivers using the NHA’s Beneficiary Identification System. This collaboration will help thousands of eligible families access in-patient care for serious illnesses at a nationwide network of 19,002 government and private hospitals empanelled under the PM-JAY. Drivers can get their AB PM-JAY e-cards at the nearest AITWA Highway Hero Centres.

In the first phase, a pilot project will be conducted at key locations under the AITWA and the AB PM-JAY. This will be expanded to other towns across the country. Eligible drivers and employees of different transport companies will be able to avail themselves of the benefits after getting the PM-JAY cards. NHA officials will work closely with the teams of the AITWA and the CSCs to conduct the drive to identify beneficiaries.