Tripura police arrest five drug traffickers carrying brown sugar, in Agartala

The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs regarding illicit activities.

Published - May 11, 2024 11:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Interrogation of the drug peddlers revealed vital information regarding additional accomplices involved in the trade.  | Photo Credit: PTI

In a major effort to combat drug trafficking in Tripura, the police in Agartala have apprehended five drug traffickers along with the quantity of brown sugar. The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs regarding illicit activities. The suspects have been arrested and a significant amount of narcotics has been seized.

Inspector Sanjit Sen, officer in charge of the East Agartala police station said, “Acting on precise information regarding the sale of contraband substances, a coordinated effort was launched. A joint team, comprising officers from the College Tilla outpost and officials from the East PS, carried out a raid in the Shibnagar-Modern Club lake area.”

During the raid, three individuals were detained, prompting a thorough search of the area. The search led to the discovery of a scooter associated with the suspects, wherein authorities uncovered a pouch and hundreds of vials suspected to contain brown sugar.

Interrogation of the drug peddlers revealed vital information regarding additional accomplices involved in the trade. Extending their operation, police arrested two more suspects from the Kalyani area. In total, the raid resulted in the seizure of 150 vials and a pouch of brown sugar weighing 16 grams.

The apprehended individuals have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities have sought a five-day police remand to facilitate further investigation.

