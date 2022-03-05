Tripura CM to fund Delhi-Agartala airfare of students returning from Ukraine

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Friday that he would fund the Delhi-Agartala airfare of students of the State, who are returning from war-ravaged Ukraine.

“I am always indebted to the people of Tripura for their unconditional blessings and affection. As a humble token of gratitude, I have decided to contribute from my salary for the airfare of Delhi-Agartala flights for the students who are returning from Ukraine,” he tweeted.

"Instructions have been given to Tripura Bhawan, New Delhi officials to co-ordinate with the students returning from Ukraine. GoI led by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji is committed to reunite the Indian-origin students with their families," Mr. Deb tweeted.

Two medical students who returned from Ukraine, Megha Trivedi and Jasmine Debbarma, met the Chief Minister in his office on Thursday and expressed their gratitude for ensuring their safe return.

“We don’t have an exact number of students belonging to the State stuck in Ukraine due to the war. I hope the Central government will take all possible steps to ensure the safe return of all our students at the earliest,” Mr. Deb told reporters.