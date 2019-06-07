Triple talaq Bill likely in first session

In its very first session of Parliament the Narendra Modi government is likely to table the controversial Triple Talaq Bill.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second Ordinance was promulgated on February 21 this year. An ordinance lapses after six months. The legislation has to be passed by both sessions of Parliament within 45 days after the first sitting of Parliament.

During the Modi government’s first tenure it failed to get the Bill cleared in the Rajya Sabha as the Opposition opposed the criminality clause.

Even when the government removed the clause, the Bill could not be tabled, owing to continuous disruptions.