Tributes paid to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

Rahul and Priyanka say she was a constant inspiration

The Congress on Thursday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi stating that the country would always remember her “impressive leadership”.

“The whole country still gives the example of her impressive leadership, but I always remember her as my beloved grandmother. Her teachings inspire me constantly,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress leader also paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial ‘Shakti Sthal’ here.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a separate tweet, said that while the United States had elected its first woman Vice-President only now, India had elected a woman Prime Minister 50 years ago, “a leader whose courage and capabilities continue to inspire women”.

The Congress party’s official Twitter handle said, “A trailblazer, a visionary, a true leader and a great daughter of our motherland, Indira Gandhi was much more than a Prime Minister to our citizens; she was the revitalising strength in their quest for greatness & prosperity. Today, we pay a proud tribute to India’s Indira.”

To commemorate the 103rd birth anniversary, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) distributed blankets to the poor in Delhi. “Celebrating the birth anniversary of Iron Lady Late Indira Gandhi with poor & needy by distributing blankets to save them from biting cold of Delhi,” IYC president Srinivas B.V. tweeted.

Born on 19 November, 1917, Indira Gandhi served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

The Mahila Congress, in a tweet, called Indira Gandhi “an embodiment of Shakti” while paying homage.