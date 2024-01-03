GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Transport unions' protest at Jantar Mantar on January 3 against new provisions on hit-and-run

Kishan Verma, president of the All Dilli Auto-Taxi Transport Congress Union, said the government should have consulted the stakeholders before finalising these laws

January 03, 2024 02:27 am | Updated 02:27 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Transport workers and drivers protest against the increase in jail terms in ‘hit-and-run’ cases and go on strike

Transport workers and drivers protest against the increase in jail terms in ‘hit-and-run’ cases and go on strike | Photo Credit: ANI

Transport unions from across the country will join a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.

Kishan Verma, president of the All Dilli Auto-Taxi Transport Congress Union, said the government should have consulted the stakeholders before finalising these laws.

"We will hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. These laws have the power to ruin families and are akin to capital punishment. Drivers don't hit and run over people deliberately. Sometimes they flee the spot due to the fear of getting attacked by the people. Transport unions from across the country will be joining the protest," Mr. Verma told PTI.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh will also participate in the protest on Wednesday and will host another gathering at Rajghat on Thursday.

Also read: Revised criminal law bills: Key changes explained

"We will hold a peaceful gathering at Rajghat on Thursday. Unions cutting across party lines will be involved in these gatherings," Rajendra Soni ofDelhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh said.

Mr. Soni, who is also associated with the transport union of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, said they will be forced to go on a strike if a solution is not reached.

Truckers have been protesting since Monday against the stringent provision under the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which imposes a punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of ₹7 lakh if the driver flees in a hit-and-run case without informing the police.

The protest has also impacted supply of fuel as motorists formed long queues outside petrol stations triggering a panic-buying spree. 

