National

Trade unions to stage protest on July 3

They condemn ‘continuous aggressive attack’ on workers’ rights

Ten Central trade unions on Friday said they would hold protests against the government’s “anti-worker” policies on July 3. In a statement, the unions said they held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the “continuous aggressive attack on workers’ rights ignoring all the representations to the government on the matter.” The unions had protested against the planned dilution of labour laws by several States and the treatment of workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The government not only failed in getting its own orders and advisories implemented in regard to payment of wages to workers and no retrenchments to be carried out during the lockdown period, it also withdrew its own decision in the face of the case in the Supreme Court by the employers of some companies,” the unions said.

They said the Centre had used the pandemic and lockdown as an excuse to “push through its agenda of disinvestment and wholesale privatisation of public sector enterprises”.

The statement was signed by representatives of the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the All India Trade Union Congress, the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, the All India United Trade Union Centre, the Trade Union Coordination Committee, the Self Employed Women’s Association, the All India Central Council of Trade Unions, the Labour Progressive Federation and the United Trade Union Congress.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 1:12:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/trade-unions-to-stage-protest-on-july-3/article31762386.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY