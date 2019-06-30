Top stories of the day: Trump sets foot in Kim's land, Modi restarts his Mann Ki Baat, and more

In a first for any American President, Donald Trump steps into North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump stepped onto North Korean soil on Sunday as he met Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula, in a symbolic diplomatic spectacle and a first for any American president.

In his Mann Ki Baat 2, Modi urges people not to take democracy lightly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said a few months ago that he would return with his monthly radio address after the elections, Sunday credited the people for his return to run the government.

Woman forest range officer attacked in Telangana, TRS MLA's brother arrested

Kagaznagar Forest Range Officer Anita Chole was injured in a gruesome attack by villagers of Sarasala near Kagaznagar town in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on the morning of June 30.

Nusrat Jahan on fatwa: ‘No one should comment on my dress, faith is beyond attire’

Newly elected MP and actor Nusrat Jahan has said no one should comment on what she chooses to wear as “faith is beyond any attire”, refusing to toe the line of hardline Muslim clerics who criticised her for wearing vermilion and mangalsutra.

Zaira Wasim announces ‘disassociation’ from acting as it ‘interferes with her religion’

National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim on Sunday announced her “disassociation” from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.

Aircraft loses control, veers off taxiway in Mangaluru International Airport

An Air India Express flight from Dubai went out of the main taxiway while approaching the parking place from the runway after landing at the Mangaluru International Airport at about 6 p.m. on June 30.

532 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan through trade route seized at Attari

In the biggest ever haul, the Customs Department seized 532 kg of suspected heroin, worth ₹ 2,700 crore, smuggled in a truck through the trade route at the Attari border, officials said on Sunday.

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris racially targeted online

Kamala Harris, the first Indian-origin Senator and one of the top Democrats eyeing the White House in the 2020 presidential run, has been racially targeted online of her identity as “not an American Black”, according to media reports.

AAP MLA convicted for assaulting man during 2015 Assembly poll campaign

A Delhi court has convicted AAP MLA Som Dutt for assaulting a man during the 2015 Assembly election campaign.

Rains create puddles in Gujarat’s Statue of Unity viewers gallery

Rainwater made its way into the viewing gallery of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Saturday, with tourists sharing videos of puddles on the floor and water dripping off the roof.