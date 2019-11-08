Politics Live | Don’t know why Maharashtra Governor is not calling single largest party: Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra

Athawale meets Pawar

With the impasse on government formation in Maharashtra continuing even a fortnight after Assembly poll results, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday.

Mr. Athawale said he met the NCP chief “to seek his advice” on ending deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Pawar suggested the BJP and Shiv Sena through Mr. Athawale to respect the “clear cut majority” people have given them.

Mr. Pawar said he was not aware why Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was not inviting the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats in the October 21 Assembly election, to stake claim to form government.

“Such a situation should not prevail in a State like Maharashtra. He (Athawale) asked for advice. We have consensus that the people have given the BJP and Shiv Sena clear cut mandate.”

For how long can the President or Governor wait, Mr. Pawar wondered, adding they will have to take some decision soon. “Our advice is you (BJP and Shiv Sena) have the mandate. You follow it,” he added.

Maharashtra

Amid impasse, Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting of Sena MLAs

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of his party legislators here on Thursday, amid the standoff over government formation in Maharashtra.

All the Sena MLAs were present at the meeting currently underway at ‘Matoshree’, the residence of Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

Thackeray is likely to discuss the prevailing political situation in the state and woes of farmers due to crop losses after unseasonal rains in parts of the state.

Maharashtra

BJP pushing Maharashtra towards President’s rule: NCP

With government formation not happening in Maharashtra yet, the NCP on Friday accused the BJP of pushing the state towards President’s rule and wanting to run it through Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA constituent’s chief Amit Shah.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik also said the people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this “insult” of the state.

He added history shows the state doesn’t bow before the “throne of Delhi“.

“The BJP wants to run Maharashtra through Modi and Shah from Delhi by pushing the state towards President’s rule. People will not tolerate this insult of Maharashtra.

“It has been a history that Maharashtra doesn’t bow before the throne of Delhi. Jai Maharashtra,” Mr. Malik tweeted.

New Delhi

Made BJP dominant pole of Indian politics: PM Modi’s birthday greetings to Advani

As BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani turned 92 on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his contribution in shaping the party and making it a “dominant pole” of Indian politics.

The Prime Minister, who visited the veteran leader at his home, said Mr. Advani never compromised on the core ideology.

“Scholar, statesman and one of the most respected leaders, India will always cherish the exceptional contribution of Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji towards empowering our citizens,” the PM wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Advani toiled for decades to give shape and strength to the BJP, he said, wishing him on his birthday.

“If over the years, our party has emerged as a dominant pole of Indian politics, it is because of leaders like Advani Ji and the selfless karyakartas (workers) he groomed for decades,” PM Modi said.

“Not once has he compromised on the core ideology. When it came to safeguarding our democracy, he was at the forefront. As a minister, his administrative skills are universally lauded,” he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed Advani’s dedication to the nation and said that his leadership, his tireless hard work and organization skills has made BJP into a national party.

“The entire life of Advani is dedicated to the development and welfare of the nation. With his amazing leadership ability, he not only laid a strong foundation of the party but also inspired millions of workers. While in government, Advani ji worked to give a new momentum to India, the paramount value of the nation,” he tweeted.

Others who met him along with the prime minister, include Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and BJP working president J.P. Nadda.

- PTI

Maharashtra

Congress MLAs to meet amid political impasse in Maharashtra

As the impasse over government formation continued in Maharashtra, the Congress has convened a meeting ofits newly-elected MLAs here on Friday amid speculation that they may be shifted to Jaipur.

Balasaheb Thorat

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and other senior leaders will be present at the meeting which will take place around 10.30 am, party sources said.

They said all the 44 Congress MLAs will attend the meet, which is expected to discuss the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra where there is no sign of the new government even two weeks after declaration of polls results.

The party is exercising caution due to the possibility of defection from its legislative wing, the sources said.-PTI

West Bengal

Note ban was futile exercise, knew it would ruin lives: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the Centre’s move to demonetise high- value currency notes on this day in 2016 was a futile exercise which had a negative impact on the country’s economy.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Ms. Banerjee, on the third anniversary of note ban, asserted that she knew from the very beginning that the decision would ruin millions of lives.

“Today is the third anniversary of #DeMonetisationDisaster. Within minutes of announcement, I had said that it will ruin the economy and the lives of millions.

Renowned economists, common people & all experts now agree.

Figures from RBI have also shown it was a futile exercise,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

“Economic disaster started on that day and look where it has reached now. Banks stressed, economy in a complete slump. All affected. From farmers to the young generation to workers to traders, housewives... everyone is affected,” she added.- PTI