11 a.m.| Freelance journalist Shiori Ito holds a banner that reads in English "winning the lawsuit" during a news conference outside a courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Tokyo. A Tokyo court awarded compensation to Ito in a high-profile rape case which prosecutors had once dropped their criminal investigation into an alleged attacker known for his close ties with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his ultra-conservative supporters. Photo: AP

