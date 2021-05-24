Toolkit | Delhi Police conducts raid at Twitter office

Sources say that the officials do not have a warrant for search.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday evening raided the office of Twitter in the National Capital in connection with a probe over the alleged ‘Congress toolkit’.

While confirming the presence of the officials of Delhi Police Special Cell at Twitter’s office in Lado Sarai, a source said the officials currently do not have a warrant for search.

Last week, the Congress had filed a police complaint against BJP leaders, including party president J.P. Nadda, after BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra held a press conference accusing the Opposition party of preparing a “toolkit” to destroy the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.