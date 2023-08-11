HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu to move Supreme Court as Karnataka refuses to share Cauvery water

“There is no other option but to move the Supreme Court,” Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said.

August 11, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Krishnaraja Sagar dam’s water level was at 113.41 ft on August 5, 2023 against the full reservoir level of 124.8 ft.

The Krishnaraja Sagar dam’s water level was at 113.41 ft on August 5, 2023 against the full reservoir level of 124.8 ft. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Tamil Nadu government on August 11 said it would move the Supreme Court over its due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka, as the neighbouring State has refused to share the water with Tamil Nadu during a meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in New Delhi.

“There is no other option but to move the Supreme Court,” Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said.

“There is no situation in Karnataka that it has no water. Karnataka does not have the intention to share the water with Tamil Nadu. Those who are aware of the Cauvery’s history know that this is not a recent trend. It is unfortunate that Karnataka has been maintaining this stand since the beginning.”

Though it was unanimously decided during a meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee on August 10 to release 15,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka revised its stand during the meeting of CWMA in New Delhi on August 11, Mr. Duraimurugan pointed out. Karnataka said that it would release only 8,000 cusecs of water that too on August 22.

Mr. Duraimurugan recalled the representations to these two forums requesting to ensure the share of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s letter to Union Minister of Jal Shakti reiterating the same and further charged: “But, it is unfortunate that these two forums have not come forward to discharge their functions promptly.”

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.