T.N., Kerala seek more time to discuss powers of Mullaperiyar supervisory panel

Tamil Nadu says dam’s day-to-day operations, maintenance should continue to be vested with it

Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Monday sought more time to discuss the Supreme Court’s proposal to expand the constitution, power and functions of the Mullaperiyar dam supervisory committee to resolve the “perennial” legal tussle between the two neighbouring States.

However, Tamil Nadu is of the opinion that the day-to-day operations, regulation and maintenance of the dam should continue to be vested with it. “Further, safety measures as and when suggested by the supervisory committee shall be carried out by Tamil Nadu and all necessary directions in this regard shall be issued by the supervisory committee to both the states,” a note prepared by Tamil Nadu said.

A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar agreed to take up the case again on Thursday. Tamil Nadu’s note has several moot points which it wants Kerala to consider during the discussion. These points more or less mirror the changes suggested by the Supreme Court for the supervisory committee. They include having technical members nominated by each of the two States join the supervisory committee. Other suggestions under discussion include having the supervisory committee responsible for the “balance strengthening works” of the dam. This means the committee will give the nod for work like cutting the trees near the site, strengthening baby dam and earthen bund, grouting the dam, installation of seismograph and accelerograph, repair work to be carried out to the Ghat Road from Vallakadavu to Mullaperiyar dam site and keeping it in a motorable condition, repairing the earth mound left of the spillway and other safety measures. The proposed changes envisage closer interaction between the committee and local authorities and police to keep the dam safe and strong. They include having the local police superintendent to aid with the safe conduct of men and material to the dam site and having the Chief Conservator of forests carry out the directions of the supervisory committee to cut the trees and keep the road to the dam motorable.