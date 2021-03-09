TMC’s Mahua Moitra served notice for remarks against ex-CJI

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had filed a privilege motion notice against Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was served notice on a privilege motion moved against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for her comments against a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) during a debate on motion thanks to the President’s address last month.

Ms. Moitra has been asked to file her response by March 25. Mr. Dubey, Lok Sabha member from Jharkhand, had filed a privilege motion notice against her on February 10.

Ms. Moitra’s remarks were later expunged. She tweeted, “What better way to end Women’s Day than to learn I have apparently been served notice for speaking truth in parliament about ex CJI accused of sexual harassment being rewarded by misogynistic patriarchy with seat in RS! Thank you God, for this badge of honour!”

Mr. Dubey told reporters that Ms. Moitra’s comments were an insult to the established parliamentary norms. “Members believe that using the parliamentary protection, they can say anything against anyone and get away. I want this perception to change. I am grateful to the Speaker for admitting the motion,” he said.