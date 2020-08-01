Tilak made freedom struggle truly Indian: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak was the one who made the freedom struggle started by the Congress meaningful and truly Indian.
Mr. Shah was addressing the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) online conference on Tilak, marking 100 years since his death on August 1, 1920. The Minister urged the youth of the country to study Tilak’s speeches and life for inspiration.
“Those who know the Congress’s history and their work, will know this. If anyone made India’s freedom struggle Indian, it was Tilak,” he said.
Citing Tilak’s famous slogan of “Swaraj is by birthright and I shall have it”, he said this statement changed the freedom struggle, making the “Congress’s freedom movement” into a people’s movement.
Tilak fought for Independence on one hand while campaigning against cow slaughter on the other. His influence was visible in the lives of Mahatma Gandhi, Veer Savarkar and Madan Mohan Malviya, Mr. Shah noted.
ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said Tilak’s idea of swadeshi had many dimensions, including language. Tilak encouraged delegates within the Congress to speak in their mother tongues during meetings, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had honoured Tilak by focusing on promotion of Indian languages in the recently approved National Education Policy, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath