Tiger population up by 750 in 4 years to 2,976

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said in the Rajya Sabha the tiger population had increased by 750 in the last four years to 2,976.
Earlier, the count was 2,226, he said during the Question Hour.
“Now the count is 2,976. We must be proud of our ecological system. Tigers have increased by 750 in the last four years.” He said lions, tigers, elephants and rhinos are India’s assets and if reports of any deaths from viruses surface, special investigations are conducted.
