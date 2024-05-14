GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Thunderstorms and heavy showers in parts of Gujarat

The State Agriculture Department issued an advisory for farmers to take precautionary measures to protect their crops from unseasonal rainfall

Published - May 14, 2024 04:28 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Fans wait for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, as it was delayed due to rain, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 13, 2024.

Fans wait for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, as it was delayed due to rain, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Parts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad and the State capital Gandhinagar, on Monday witnessed dust storms, thunderstorms and heavy rains, disrupting the movement of traffic on highways.

Ahmedabad was first hit by a dust cyclone followed by heavy showers and thunderstorms. In Gandhinagar also, heavy rains arrived after the storm. Several billboards and trees were damaged in the twin cities after the dust storm reduced visibility. 

Strong winds and dust storms were witnessed in other parts of the State, including Amreli, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, while in some regions, rains were accompanied by hail. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, parts of Surendranagar, Botad, Navsari, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Bhavnagar, Dangs, and Gandhinagar received showers in the late afternoon and evening.

According to officials, there was no report of casualties anywhere in the State. However, heavy rains flooded the streets in several towns. 

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rains with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Aravalli, Dahod, Mahisagar, Dangs, Valsad, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, and Surat in the next two days.

The State Agriculture Department has issued an advisory for farmers to take precautionary measures to protect their crops from unseasonal rainfall. Farmers should immediately move their produce and harvested crops to a safe place or cover them with plastic/tarpaulin, the department said in a release.

Related Topics

Gujarat / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.