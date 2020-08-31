National

Three Uttar Pradesh men feared drowned in river

Three men were feared drowned in a river here on Sunday evening, police said.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said Ashish Maurya (30), Surendra Maurya (30) and Israail (25) had gone to take a bath in the river.

When Israil fell off a bridge, Ashish and Surendra jumped into the river to save him. But they also started drowning due to the fast flow of the river, police said.

The SP said divers have been pressed into service to trace the three men.

