Three Sri Lankan convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from Tiruchi Special Camp

Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar were among four Sri Lankan nationals lodged in the Special Camp functioning near the Tiruchi Central Prison since November 12, 2022 after the SC ordered their release

April 03, 2024 10:10 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
Sriharan alias Murugan who was jailed for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, arrives at the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission, in Chennai, on March 13, 2024.

Sriharan alias Murugan who was jailed for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, arrives at the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission, in Chennai, on March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three Sri Lankan nationals convicted in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case — Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar — who had been prematurely freed from prison and later detained at a special camp in Tiruchi, were released on April 2 at night.

According to sources, upon the receipt of final clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs to send them back to Sri Lanka, the Revenue Department which runs the Special Camp, released them.

Also read: Explained | Pardon and remission, and who grants them  

They were taken in a police vehicle, under heavy security, to Chennai to fly back Colombo. They are expected to board a Sri Lankan airline from Chennai airport at 10 a.m.

The Sri Lankan authorities are said to have provided all the travel documents to Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar.

The three were among four Sri Lankan nationals lodged in the Special Camp functioning near the Tiruchi Central Prison at Tiruchi since November 12, 2022 after the Supreme Court ordered their release. Santhan alias Suthendiraraja, who was released a few weeks ago from the Special Camp, died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on February 21 due to the kidney failure.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka / crime, law and justice / Tiruchi / Tamil Nadu

