Three Sri Lankan convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from Tiruchi Special Camp

April 03, 2024 10:10 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - TIRUCHI

Three Sri Lankan nationals convicted in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case — Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar — who had been prematurely freed from prison and later detained at a special camp in Tiruchi, were released on April 2 at night.

According to sources, upon the receipt of final clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs to send them back to Sri Lanka, the Revenue Department which runs the Special Camp, released them.

They were taken in a police vehicle, under heavy security, to Chennai to fly back Colombo. They are expected to board a Sri Lankan airline from Chennai airport at 10 a.m.

The Sri Lankan authorities are said to have provided all the travel documents to Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar.

The three were among four Sri Lankan nationals lodged in the Special Camp functioning near the Tiruchi Central Prison at Tiruchi since November 12, 2022 after the Supreme Court ordered their release. Santhan alias Suthendiraraja, who was released a few weeks ago from the Special Camp, died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on February 21 due to the kidney failure.