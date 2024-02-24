GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three newly enacted criminal laws to come into effect from July 1

Section 106(2) which provides for a punishment of “0-10 years” in “hit and run” cases has been put on hold.

February 24, 2024 02:57 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo used for representation purpose only.

The three criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, will come into effect from July 1, 2024, said a MHA notification on February 24.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 1 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (46 of 2023), the Central Government hereby appoints the 1st day of July, 2024 as the date on which the provisions of the said Sanhita, except the provisions of the entry relating to section 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in the First Schedule, shall come into force,” MHA notification said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 12 introduced three revised Bills in the Lok Sabha to replace the existing British-era criminal laws, after withdrawing the previous versions, introduced in August this year. The three Bills are set to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860; the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. It was passed in the Parliament during the Winter session. On December 25 last year, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the three criminal code bills.

Section 106(2) which provides for a punishment of “0-10 years” in “hit and run” cases has been put on hold.

Transporters and drivers across the country went on a strike earlier this year to protest the provisions of Section 106 (2) of BNS.

Section 106(2) of the Sanhita says: “Whoever causes death of any person by rash and negligent driving of vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a Magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.”

Currently, under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which will be replaced by the Sanhita, the punishment for causing death by negligence is two years imprisonment and fine, or both.

