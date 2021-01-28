Three more Rafale jets land in India

The third batch of three Rafale aircraft arrived in India on Wednesday, flying non-stop from France. With this, the IAF has received 11 of the 36 Rafale jets contracted from France under a €7.87 billion Inter-Governmental Agreement signed in September 2016.

“They flew over 7000 km with in-flight refuelling. The aircraft got airborne earlier in the day from Istres Air Base in France. Indian Air Force (IAF) deeply appreciates the tanker support provided by United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force,” IAF said on Twitter.

Last September, the IAF inducted five Rafales. The second batch of three Rafales arrived in India last November, also flying non-stop from France with three in-flight refuelling supported by French Air Force mid-air refuelling aircraft.