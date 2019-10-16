Three Lashkar men shot dead in Anantnag

Security forces shot dead three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in an encounter in Anantnag on Wednesday.

One non-local labourer was killed by suspected militants, the second such incident this week, in Kashmir on Wednesday, as the

Security forces shot dead three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in an encounter in Anantnag.

According to the police spokesman, the Pulwama police received information about the terror incident in the village Nihama, Kakapora, on Wednesday. The deceased civilian was working as a labourer in the area along with his cousin.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists shot dead Sethi Kumar Sagar, a resident of Chhattisgrah. In this connection FIR number 75/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered. The investigation is in progress,” said the police.

A non-local truck driver, Sharif Khan, from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, was killed in Shopian’s Shirmal area at 8 p.m. on Monday. Khan was in south Kashmir to ferry apple. The truck was also damaged in the incident. The police said the militant outfits, Jasih-e-Muhammad and Hizbul Mujahideen, were behind the act.

A Srinagar-based police spokesman said the three LeT militants were encircled in Pazalpora area of Anantnag's Bijbehara around 3 a.m and killed in the encounter.

“The hiding militants fired on the search party. In the ensuing encounter, all three were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” said the police.

The militants were identified as Nasir Gulzar, a resident of Kharpora-Arwani, Anantnag; Aqib Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam; and Zahid Hussain Lone, a resident of Takiya Masood Shah, BhijbheraBijbehara.

“The slain were associated with LeT. All of them had a history of terror crime cases and were part of groups involved in the planning and executing of terror attacks in the area,” said the police.

Gulzar was involved in a terror attack at the police guard Khulchora-Ranipora on 07 September 2018, the police added.

“Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes,” the police added.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh commended the police personnel and security forces for the “clean and successful anti-terrorist operation at Pazalpora, Bhijbhera.

“We need to continue our fight against the terrorism with the same dedication and should not allow any element to disturb peaceful atmosphere. The coordination and input sharing among different agencies is yielding good dividends, which should continue for more successes on the front,” said the DGP.