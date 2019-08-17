Threat of economic recession looming over country: Mayawati

Expressing concern over the prevailing economic condition in the country, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday said threat of an “economic recession” is looming over the country.

“In the midst of serious issues like widespread unemployment, poverty, price rise, illiteracy, health, tensions/violence, the threat of an economic recession is looming over the country,” she tweeted.

“The trader community is dejected and worried. After job cuts, they are forced to commit suicide. The Centre must take this seriously,” she added.