GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Third militant killed in three-day-long operation in Kulgam: officials

The identity of the slain militant could not be ascertained immediately, police say

Updated - May 09, 2024 01:20 am IST

Published - May 09, 2024 12:18 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Security personnel patrol after an encounter between security forces and militants, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on May 8, 2024.

Security personnel patrol after an encounter between security forces and militants, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on May 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgan entered the third day on Wednesday as a fresh exchange of fire resulted in the killing of a third hiding militant. Earlier, two militants were killed at the encounter site.

The identity of the slain militant could not be ascertained immediately, a Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, fresh firing erupted at the encounter site in Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, when the security forces were sanitising the area following the killing of two The Resistance Front (TRF) militants, including its “commander” Basit Dar, on Tuesday.  

The encounter site was filled with the debris of a house that caught fire during the anti-militancy operation of the security forces. 

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached six immovable properties of a top militant of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfit in J&K.

The attached land parcels belong to Asif Ahmed Malik, a resident of Pulwama’s Mirpora. 

“Malik was arrested on 31st January 2020. Arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from his possession. The NIA had chargesheeted him on July 27, 2020 under various sections of IPC, Explosive Substances Act, UA(P) Act, and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933,” the NIA said.

He is currently undergoing trial before the NIA Special Court, Jammu.

The NIA said it has attached 109 properties in J&K under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.