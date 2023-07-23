Third and final G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting to be held in Chennai from July 24-26

July 23, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group, under the Indian presidency, is set to hold its third and final meeting in Chennai from July 24 to 26.

This is the first time a dedicated working group on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) has been constituted, signifying India’s commitment to addressing global challenges posed by disasters and climate emergencies, according to a press release.

This meeting will bring together G20 countries and their leadership, international organisations and knowledge partners to engage in drafting the communique encapsulating shared commitments and key recommendations regarding the working group’s priority areas. These areas include the Global Coverage of Early Warning Systems, Disaster and Climate Resilient Infrastructure, Financing Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, Disaster Response System, and the Ecosystem-based Approach to DRR.

Notable dignitaries, including P.K Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister; Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General; Raditya Jati, Deputy for Systems and Strategy, National Disaster Mitigation Agency, Indonesia; Pedro Piacesi de Souza, Second Secretary, Embassy of Brazil, New Delhi and Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa Ambassador are expected to participate. Their presence reaffirms the commitment to promoting DRR and fostering cooperation amongst nations.

The communique, endorsed by all, will serve as a seminal guiding document for G20 nations, underscoring the critical significance of disaster risk reduction. It will outline concrete actions to be undertaken at national and international levels.