There will be limited relaxations post-June 30 in Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that lockdown will not be lifted in the state post-June 30 but there will be limited relaxations. He added that the state might see rise in the number of patients in coming few days.

Mr Thackeray went on to say that re-imposing of lockdown or allowing more relaxations is squarely depend on the citizens as discipline has to be followed.

“We are not going to end the lockdown after June 30. But yes, we will offer few relaxations. We have to realise that as more relaxations are given, more number of cases of corona have come up. We are walking on the edge. We are opening services only to revive stopped economic cycle,” he said.

Mr Thackeray said that the threat of corona has not surpassed still remains. “Come out of the illusion that relaxations mean corona threat is over. I am getting requests from local authorities about shutting down areas due to rising number of cases. I have told them that they can impose lockdown locally if people continue to crowd on roads and cases are increasing,” he said.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the country due to corona with 1,59,133 number of cases. “As we open up more and more activities, there is a possibility that positive cases may rise. But we are ready to take on the surge. We have increased our infrastructure and also testing facilities. Mumbai implemented ‘Chase the Virus’ successfully. This will be replicated in other parts of the state as well,” he said.

He appealed to the cured patients to come forward and donate blood plasma for the Plasma Therapy to be used to treat Corona patients. “Maharashtra is a state with largest use of plasma therapy to cure corona. The success rate is good and it has been successful. I appeal to recovered patients to come forward and contact the government medical colleges and doctors to donate plasma,” he said. Mr Thackeray also requested senior doctors to join the anti-Covid operations, assuring them that there safety will not be compromised at any level. He accepted that senior citizens are at risk during corona, but ‘we need your experience,’ he said.

“We are also using all available medicines, including Ramdesivir. We are following up with the central government for permission to use and have received permission to use Ramdesivir. There will no shortage. We will making available these medicines for free at government hospitals. Soon stocks will be full and we will be using it,” he said.

The Chief Minister specifically mentioned that he thanks people of every religion for showing restrain and celebrating festivals inside house and by following all the norms. “Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and everyone followed government directives. I thank them all,” he said. Mr Thackeray also welcome the initiative of Dahi handi organisers to cancel celebrations this year on the backdrop of corona pandemic.

“We held a meeting with public ganesh mandals and I appealed them to restrict Ganesh idol height to 4 feet only. There will be no processions on arrival or visarjan of Ganpati,” he said.