The Rane-Uddhav spat | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

A video discussing the long-playing political feud between current Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Union Minister Narayan Rane

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the ‘political soap opera’ being played out between Union Minister Narayan Rane and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

During his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in adjoining Raigad district, Mr. Rane said, “It is shameful that the Chief Minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap."

The Union MSME Minister was arrested after FIRs were filed against him and was subsequently granted bail.

