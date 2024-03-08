Daily Quiz | On International Women’s Day
This political leader is a two-time Chief Minister and was the face of her party in this north India State. A member of a royal family, this leader also celebrates her birthday on this day. Identify the leader.
Who was the first women Prime Minister of the first self-governing country in the world to grant women the right to vote? Also, identify the year she came to power.
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was the first female President elected in Africa. She served as the head of the state of Ghana. Is the statement true or false?
Answer : False, She was the head of Liberia
The current Prime Minister and the leader of the largest Opposition party are both women in this country. Both represent extreme opposites of the political spectrum in this European country. Identify the country.