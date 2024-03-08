Daily Quiz | On International Women’s Day

1 / 4 | This political leader is a two-time Chief Minister and was the face of her party in this north India State. A member of a royal family, this leader also celebrates her birthday on this day. Identify the leader. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Vasundhara Raje SHOW ANSWER

2 / 4 | Who was the first women Prime Minister of the first self-governing country in the world to grant women the right to vote? Also, identify the year she came to power. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jenny Shipley, 1997 SHOW ANSWER

3 / 4 | Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was the first female President elected in Africa. She served as the head of the state of Ghana. Is the statement true or false? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : False, She was the head of Liberia SHOW ANSWER