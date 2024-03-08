GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On International Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, here is a quiz on some women leaders across the world who broke the glass ceiling in politics. 

March 08, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daily Quiz | On International Women’s Day
Vasundhara Raje
START THE QUIZ
1 / 4 | This political leader is a two-time Chief Minister and was the face of her party in this north India State. A member of a royal family, this leader also celebrates her birthday on this day. Identify the leader. 
Answer : Vasundhara Raje
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.