The Hindu Group wins first place at the INMA Global Media Awards 2022

Integrated marketing campaign for biscuit maker Britannia receives award

The Hindu Group has bagged first place at the INMA Global Awards 2022 for its integrated marketing campaign for biscuit maker Britannia. ‘Bring Back Milk Bikis Classic’ was the campaign created for the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) company, which won first place in the ‘Best Multi-Channel Client Advertising Campaign’ category.

Moreover, ‘Unacademy-Let’s Crack CSE in Association with The Hindu’ received an honourable mention under the ‘Best Idea to Grow Advertising Sales’ category.

Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group, said the award was a recognition for The Hindu’s in-depth understanding of consumers. “This international acknowledgement has nudged us to create more out-of-the-box ideas that will engage, inform and entertain our consumers,” he said.

The awards were instituted by the International News Media Association (INMA), one of the leading providers of global best practices for news media companies looking to grow revenues, audiences and brands amid profound market change. The competition evaluated news media companies across three segments — national brands, regional brands, and media groups.

The 2022 Global Media Awards competition received 854 entries from 252 news media brands in 46 countries. Participants included newspaper media, magazine media, digital media, television, and radio.