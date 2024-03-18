Daily Quiz | On Ramzan

1 / 7 | Which month of the Islamic calendar is Ramzan or Ramadan?

Answer : Ninth Month. It follows 'Sha'ban'.

2 / 7 | When does the Holy Koran indicate that eating and drinking are permissible during the holy month?

Answer : When the 'white thread of light becomes distinguishable from the dark thread of night at dawn'.

3 / 7 | Traditionally, the faithful break their fast by eating the fruit of the 'Phoenix dactylifera'. What is the fruit?

Answer : Date.

4 / 7 | What is the name of the festival that marks the end of Ramzan and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwāl?

Answer : Eid al-Fitr.

5 / 7 | If the greeting 'Ramadan Mubarak' means 'Blessed Ramadan', what does 'Ramadan Kareem' mean?

Answer : 'Generous Ramadan'.

6 / 7 | In Ramadan, the reward for every good deed done is multiplied by what number: 50, 60, or 70?

Answer : 70.