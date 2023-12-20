Daily Quiz | On 1971 India-Pakistan war

1 / 5 | The war began with an operation by the Pakistani Air Force that launched preemptive strikes on the forward airbases and radar installations of the Indian Air Force on the evening of December 3, 1971. What was the code name of this operation?
Answer : Operation Chengiz Khan

2 / 5 | This was the guerrilla resistance movement consisting of the Bangladeshi military, paramilitary and civilians during the Bangladesh Liberation War. Name the movement.
Answer : Mukti Bahini

3 / 5 | Operation Trident was an offensive operation launched by the Indian Navy on Karachi during the war. This operation saw the first use of this missile in combat. Name the type of missile. To mark the victory of this operation, day is observed on December 4. What is it?
Answer : Anti-ship missiles, Navy Day

4 / 5 | On December 9, Pakistan sank an Indian warship, inflicting 194 Indian casualties, and this attack was the first submarine kill since World War II. Name the warship.
Answer : INS Khukri